U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to observe the current humanitarian crisis at its facilities.

Smucker, a West Lampeter Township Republican, is one of the trip leaders, along with Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., bringing 14 lawmakers from the Problem Solvers Caucus to visit several sites along the border. The group plans to return home today.

Legislators from this bipartisan caucus will visit a port of entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station and a migrant processing center and will observe patrols along the border, Smucker said in a video posted Thursday evening to his social media pages. They also will be briefed by experts and officers at the border.

A spokesperson for Smucker could not provide more details of the specific locations the lawmakers will visit on Thursday night.

Other members of Congress have visited migrant detention centers in recent weeks, detailing the worsening conditions and overcrowding in the facilities.

“Members of Congress are preparing to head back home, as I would normally be as well,” Smucker says in the video. “But it’s different today. Tonight, I’m headed south to see the crisis at our southern border firsthand.”

Phillips visited the border once before, which motivated him to co-lead this trip.

“I was so struck by what I witnessed the first time that I resolved to co-lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers on another visit,” Phillips said in a news release.

Smucker has supported the Problem Solvers Caucus since its inception in 2017. The caucus is made up of 48 lawmakers, with equal representation of Republicans and Democrats, who are “committed to bringing members together across party lines and finding areas of agreement on key issues,” according to previous reports, but have yet to pass much legislation along these lines.

More details about the trip would be released today, the spokesperson added.

Other Pennsylvania representatives have visited the border, including U.S. Reps. Madeline Dean, of Montgomery County, and Mary Gay-Scanlon, of Delaware County.

“I’m really hopeful that this trip can lead to a better understanding and hopefully a greater consensus among my colleagues and I,” Smucker added.