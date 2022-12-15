A $50,000 grant will bring a brighter parking lot and more security cameras at the entrance to Bright Side Opportunities Center on Lancaster city’s southwest section.

That is a meaningful upgrade for the 39,000 people who walk through the social service nonprofit’s doors each year to access health, social service and educational programs for people of all ages such as youth science camps and a wellness center, according to President and CEO Willonda McCloud.

“I think it is just needed in the climate we live in. Hate crimes are on the rise,” McCloud said. The move is a proactive one, she said, as the organization has not seen any hate crimes.

Bright Side at 515 Hershey Ave. was one of six Lancaster County nonprofits to receive grants in the latest round of $3.9 million in funding from the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The program was created in November 2019, one year after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that claimed the lives of 11 worshippers. Since then, nearly $20 million has been awarded in the program to hundreds of projects across the state.

This round of statewide funding will support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities that are frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth.

Among the Lancaster County recipients is also Church World Service, which was granted $97,000. The faith-based organization at 308 E. King St. helps refugees immigrants and asylum seekers.

The funding will go toward securing CWS offices in accordance with best practices, said Rachel Helwig, CWS development and communications manager. She echoed a statement by Gov. Tom Wolf that it’s a sad situation that the grants are even needed.

“However, hate crimes against immigrants or those perceived to be immigrants have increased over the last five years,” Helwig said. “Many of the people we resettle in Lancaster have experienced trauma and violence in their home country and it is crucial to our mission to provide a sense of security for them and our staff.”

Four other local organizations are also receiving funding. Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, based at 117 E. Chestnut St, will receive $25,000. The Islamic Community Center of Lancaster at 227 N. Queen St. will receive $21,950 while the annual Lancaster Pride Festival held at Clipper Magazine stadium will receive $6,296 and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lancaster at 538 W. Chestnut St. will receive $10,000. The Pride Festival is set to move to the convention center next year.

Details on each grant were not immediately available.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the program supports grants to nonprofit organizations that principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication, such as race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

Applicants were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments and other security enhancements.

The state said there will be another round of grants announced in January.