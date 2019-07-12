Manheim Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Mark A. Wingerd, 66, of New Holland, was charged with the violating a go leash law after he was seen letting seven dogs run at large about 8:40 p.m. July 10 at Overlook Park, 2042 Lititz Pike, police said. Numerous complaints were received about the dogs.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Tanzania Melishia Johns, 27, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after she scratched a person during a domestic argument about 11 a.m. July 5 in the 3000 block of Aster Lane, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP: Julian Andrew Rodriguez, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, criminal mischief and simple assault on July 5 after putting a person in a chokehold and dragging them around the inside of a house, police said. Police also found marks and lumps on the person's neck, broken glass all over the floor, a smashed TV and slashed couches, police said. Rodriguez is free on $100,000 bond.

MOTORCYCLE THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A 1993 Honda CBR motorcycle, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen between about 8:45 and 8:54 p.m. July 8 from West Street.

Mount Joy Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MOUNT JOY: Tanaja Hansley, 21, of Mount Joy, was charged with criminal mischief June 8 after damaging property in the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

FLEEING, CHILD ENDANGERMENT

STRASBURG: Kevin L. Dowlin, 38, was charged with fleeing police, child endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and a stop sign violation after he fled from police on a motorcycle with a small child on the back about 7:35 p.m. July 9 near Rutter's Farm Store on Historic Drive, police said. He remained at large July 11, police said.

State police

WARRANT ARREST

CONESTOGA TWP: Jason Kolb, 42, of Conestoga, was arrested for a warrant after he approached a group of neighbors and told them it was the year 2015 and that he was from the future, police said. Kolb tried to convince his neighbors that it was 2015 by using mail and a can of oysters with a 2019 expiration date, police said. He was wanted in Lancaster and York counties for DUI and simple assault.