The walls of Stan Deen Auditorium at Garden Spot High School will echo with the sounds of the top elementary band musicians in south central Pennsylvania Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
Twenty-four school districts representing Lancaster, Lebanon, York, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, York and Adams counties will bring 152 fifth and sixth graders to participate in this annual honors festival, hosted by Eastern Lancaster County School District elementary band directors Jennifer Schoener and Joc Heckman.
The event will culminate with the Youth Band Fest Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the auditorium at Garden Spot High School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students.
This year’s festival welcomes Stephen Selfridge as guest conductor of the “Blue Band” of approximately 70 students. Band director at Garnet Valley High School, he is regularly featured on his “Dr. Selfridge” YouTube channel for young instrumentalists.
Mark Yingling is guest conductor of the “Gray Band” and director of bands at Schuylkill Valley Middle School in Leesport. He has served as the conductor of the Millersville University Concert Band, and performs with the Reading and Lancaster symphonies.
Students representing the Elanco elementary band program are:
From Brecknock Elementary: Evan Brace, trumpet; Ethan Sauder, alto sax; and Brandon Chapman, trombone.
Blue Ball Elementary: Madison Horst, flute; Emily Myers, clarinet; Meredith Good and Christopher Mitchell, both on the French horn; Brooke Zimmerman and Lindsey Zimmerman, both on the bass clarinet; Elena Zimmerman, tenor sax; and Cecilia Stoltzfus, trumpet.
New Holland Elementary: Isabella Campbell, Jocelyn Sommers and Jordan Ruiz-Diaz, all on the clarinet; Bryce Floyd and Seth Lantz, both on the trombone; and Logan Stauffer, percussion.