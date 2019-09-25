Neighbors and friends Tyler Koehler, Austin Carson and Brycen Duvall love basketball, playing the game together through the Lampeter YMCA youth program, according to a news release. The young hoopsters also follow the Pioneers boys basketball team closely; they attend games and cheer on the high school players.
A high school favorite was Ryan Smith, the 2018 L-S grad who scored 1,000 points before the end of his junior year. Recruited by NCAA Division II East Stroudsburg University, he “put up stellar numbers last season to earn PSAC East Freshman Athlete of the Year honors while helping the Warriors capture a division crown and make an appearance in the D-II tournament,’’ LNP/LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk reported Sept. 1.
Ryan, who has exercise-induced asthma, went for a regular checkup in August after feeling tired and lethargic for several weeks, Walk wrote.
Tests showed that he has acute myeloid leukemia.
Ryan was transferred to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he began chemotherapy. For now, Walk reported, school and basketball are on hold.
Tyler, Austin and Brycen, who have never met Ryan, decided to turn lemons into lemonade when they learned about his fight against leukemia.
The three Lampeter Elementary School students held a pop-up lemonade stand Sept. 6 in their Willow Street neighborhood, selling lemonade and treats and creating a giant card featuring a likeness of “Relentless Ryan’’ that customers could sign for the basketball standout.
In less than two hours, the boys raised more than $900.
As Ryan told Walk, “The support system has been incredible.’’
And now Tyler, Brycen and Austin are part of those caring well-wishers. Messages of encouragement can be added to caringbridge.org, where Ryan’s parents are sharing updates on their son’s health.
Grant designed to raise awareness about organ donor shortage
The Lampeter-Stasburg School District’s health department received a $2,000 grant from the Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Project to help combat the national donor shortage. The grant is run through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; funds will be used to raise awareness in the community, especially among new drivers.
“Every 16-year-old who applies for a (Pennsylvania) driver’s license is asked to make a decision that could mean life or death to one of more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians who are currently on the transplant waiting list,” according to the portion of the IU13 website outlining the organ donor initiative. The program aims to provide students with the information needed to make informed decisions about organ and tissue donation.
The program officially kicked off Sept. 13 at L-St High School. Students were encouraged to wear blue and green to school, and the initiative was selected as the theme for the evening’s football game. Players and cheerleaders, along with the first 100 students to arrive in the stadium student section, received free T-shirts.
Representatives from OTDA and Gift of Life hosted an informational table at the game, and spoke with community members about the importance of organ and tissue donation.
Activities will run through the school year, all organized by the L-S High School Scrub Club.
Semi-finalist in scholarship program
L-S senior Luke Brodersen is a semifinalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. This academic honor is the result of Luke’s performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and places him within the top 1% of current high school seniors, including the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Luke is a member of the marching band, concert band, orchestra, tech crew, and Quiz Bowl team. He is a member of National Honor Society and received the Burrowes Scholar Award for mathematics in 11th grade.