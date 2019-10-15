Work-based learning program celebrates 5th anniversary
Self-advocacy, knowledge, independence, learning, living and success create the foundation for the SKILLS program, which is marking its fifth year at Cocalico High School.
The work-based learning program is designed for students in grades 11 and 12 who are preparing to enter the workforce by teaching them the skills needed to obtain and retain employment.
Students either volunteer or work for pay in the community three to five days per week. They are required to wear uniforms, and are expected to change into them every day, whether they are part of work crews, according to a news release.
They are held accountable by punching in on a time clock, completing class work (including daily money and banking tasks), and being on time for their work. In addition to their roles in the community, students perform tasks at school. The Bookends Cafe, for example, is run by the SKILLS classroom in the school’s media center. Students make and sell beverages and snacks.
In addition, the class takes educational, career-oriented field trips and attends work-based seminars and trainings through the school year. In addition, speakers from local businesses talk to the students about potential careers.
Singer hits a high note
Cocalico High School student Juliana Martin successfully auditioned for the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Chorus Festival. The choral group will perform Jan. 11 at Solanco High School.
2019 'homecoming queen
On Oct. 4, Cocalico High School crowned its 2019 homecoming queen during halftime festivities of the football game against Conestoga Valley High School.
Allyson Richwine, who was escored by Andrew Stevens, was named queen. Composing her court, and listed here with their escorts, were: Caroline Baum and Lucas Martin; Erin Bock and Nicolas Molignoni; Kellie Gerhart and Carter Higinbotham; Sybilla Gerhart and Cooper Werni; and Abigail Horning and Grant Swann.