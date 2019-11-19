Contestants will vie for the crown of Miss Solanco 2020 and a $2,000 scholarship at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville.
“A Magical Evening” is the theme for the pageant, the 65th event to be presented by the Quarryville Teenage Club. Tiffany Seitz, Miss Pennsylvania 2019, will emcee the evening.
This year’s contestants, all Solanco High School students, are:
— Jessica Richardson. Her sponsor is Quarryville Lions Club. Her talent performance will be contemporary dance. Jessica will also be raising awareness for Project Linus at the pageant.
— Alaina Albright, sponsored by Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs. She will sing for her talent portion of the evening. She will also raise awareness of human trafficking.
— Bailee-Mae Wagner. She is sponsored by Wakefield Lions Club. Bailee-Mae will perform a jazz dance, and her social platform for the evening will be anti-bullying.
— Nicole Kudia, who is sponsored by the Solanco Fair Association. She will sing for the talent portion of the pageant. Nicole will focus on mental health awareness.
— Caroline Arrowsmith. She is sponsored by the Southern Lancaster County Sportsman Association. Her talent will be a character dance, and her platform will be “whole milk for kids.”
— Julia Gavin, who is sponsored by Southern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce. She will sing at the pageant; her platform will be “saving the arts.’’
— Anna Kreider, sponsored by Farm Women 15. Her talent will be contemporary dance, and she will raise awareness about adoption.
The first runner-up in the Miss Solanco competition will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship; the second runner-up will be the recipient of an $800 scholarship.
Tickets, $10, can be purchased at Groff’s Printing, 22 E. State St., Quarryville, until Nov. 22. They can also be purchased at the door the night of the pageant.