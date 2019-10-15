The Solanco High School homecoming queen will be announced Friday during halftime festivities at the football game against Cocalico High School. The king will be crowned at the homecoming dance Saturday.
The homecoming court comprises, above, front row from left, Mylee Smith, Kayden Bedwell, Angela Cylc, Samantha Jackson, Jenna Brown, Nikki Trout, Jadan Forren, Paige Balliet and Lauren Brown.
Their escorts are, back row from left, Kendell Beiler, Jared Poole, Lucas Boyd, Jordan Rush, Adam Lisinski, Ryan Smith, Lance Workman, Martin Grawe and Mason Hecker. On the far right is Colesen Sheaffer; he will escort Paige Stoltzfus, who is not pictured.
The football game begins at 7 p.m.; it can be viewed on Solanco YouTube.