Each month, in support of character education, a select group of students at Smith and Swift middle schools in the Solanco School District are invited to breakfasts with their parents and Principal Paul Gladfelter.
Teachers nominate students for the Breakfast Club in recognition of their good character and on the guidelines of respect, responsibility, honesty, self-control, courtesy and manners.
Swift Middle School
September honorees were Brooklynn King, Vance Millhouse, Shannon Moore, Keith Wagner, Cassidy Brown, Adison Hetrick, Abigail Hollandsworth, Lee McKee, Abagail Hodgson, Keeley Kreider, Julianna Krepelka and Courtney Sellers.
Honored in October were Victoria Dunlap, Audrey Underwood, Nolan Wagner, Lydia Young, Adrianna Cabezas, David Hallman, Devan Lewis, Sophia McCreery, Adrienne Dolan, Hayden Evans, Alexandra Gutierrez and Alena Morrison.
Smith Middle School
October honorees were Nolan Huber, Lexi Mentz, Hannah Perella, Lexi Shaubach, Caitlyn Bennethum, Kyle Keemer, Matt Plank, Mackenzie Wilds, Lucia Eden, Graydon Schlagnhaufer , Harry Humbert and Abby Vilk.
November honorees were Draven Axe, Addison Hess, Brooke Hiatt, Owen Kut, Leah Kredier, Omar Perez, Kyus Waltman, Quinn Wiley, Adin Hecker, Emily Houck, Paul King and William King.