Wheatland Middle School will immediately move to a virtual format through Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to a shortage of staff, the School District of Lancaster announced on Wednesday.

All students will report to class online beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, the school district announced. Students will keep their regular class schedule.

Though the school does not currently have any cases of COVID-19, the virus is currently keeping an unspecified number of employees in isolation or in quarantine, making it difficult to provide coverage for students, the school district said.

“While this brief closure is unfortunate, these practices are to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau wrote to families in a letter Wednesday. “We will not compromise that.”

No other School District of Lancaster schools are affected by the closure, the school district said.

The school district reminded students and staff not to come to class if they are feeling ill. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should consult a medical provider, and those who test positive should notify the school nurse immediately.