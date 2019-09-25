Fourteen Lampeter-Strasburg High School students will compete for the title of 2019 West Lampeter Community Fair Queen on Wednesday. The contest, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fair’s show ring, will be preceded by a parade from the high school at 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. The candidates, each representing a school club, sport or extracurricular activity, are, above, front row from left, Makenzie Lefever, L-S Student Council; Emma Houck, Varsity Club; Jacqueline Schultz, L-S Model United Nations; Abigail Powell, Spanish Club; Delayne Breslin, bands; Jessica Herr , Garden Spot FFA; and \!q AnneLeaman, Fellowship of Christian Students. Candidates are, back row from left, Isabella Howells, Asian Cultures Club; Nora Holmes, National Honor Society; Ellen Koebley, Scrub Club; Madison Whitaker, track and field; Jessica Heisey, L-S Thespian Society; Samantha Monroy, Pioneer Page Turners; and Taryn Hostetter, Pioneer Interact Club.