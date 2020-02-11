Katrina Miller, a student at Weavertown Mennonite School in Bird-in-Hand, won first place in Division I of the 2019 Woman’s Christian Temperance Union poster contest.
The purpose of the national contest is “to offer students an opportunity to present a message in an artistic manner about the dangers inherent in the use of alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs,’’ according to the organization’s website.
Katrina’s detailed artwork, which reads “No Drugs for Me,’’ shows a pickup truck crashed into the side of a bridge. A police helicopter hovers over the accident site, which is approached on the bridge by an ambulance.
Poster entries were judged in three divisions for originality, design and color; clear and accurate messaging; and instant appeal.
A Weavertown sixth grader this year, Katrina was the top winner among fourth, fifth and sixth graders. She received a certificate from the WCTU, which is based in Evanston, Illinois, as well as a $65 cash prize.