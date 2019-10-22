Warwick High School will be well-represented at the 2019-20 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Chorus Festival.
The 16 students who successfully auditioned for the chorus are Aj Germaine, Katherine Bender, Lauren Epps, Jonah Gibson, Chancey Jean, Hudson Jean, Nathan Knudson, Noah Johnson, Amelia Wittmaier, Holly Colvin, Angela Cordischi, Stella Newman, Lilah Goss, Victoria Guhl, Emma Walls and Andrew McCracken.
Laura Brumer is the alternate.
Guest conductor for the festival, which will be held Jan. 11 at Solanco High School, will be Kyle Zeuch, director of choral activities and assistant professor of music at Lebanon Valley College.
“We had a large number of students try out for county chorus and a large number of students qualify,” Warwick music teacher Deb Kline-Smith said in a news release. “They have worked extremely hard. ... It’s a great accomplishment, and it shows in the experience they bring back.”