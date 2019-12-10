Payton Zimmerman, a Bonfield Elementary School student, is the winner of the Keys for the City Piano Design Contest sponsored by Music for Everyone.
Her design will be reproduced on a piano for the 2020 Keys for the City program, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Next year, as in years past, painted pianos will be placed throughout Lancaster city from May to September, with passersby enjoying the opportunity to sit down and play a favorite tune or listen to others as they explore the keyboard.
MFE’s mission is to cultivate the power of music as an educational and community-building tool, according to a news release. It partners with local schools and community organizations to increase access to music.
Bonfield teacher Carrie Woody gave students in her art class a worksheet with a blank piano on it. Students were to create a design, which was completed by more than 30 children. Five were selected by Woody for the countywide competition.
“I think contests like this are great opportunities for students to see where art is in the community around them, and be active in creating that art,” Woody said in the release. “I personally love seeing the painted pianos every summer, and I am excited to see one designed by one of our Bonfield students.”
MFE said it selected Payton’s design because it was both creative and inspirational for all who want to make an impact in the community through music.
Funds raised through Keys for the City go directly to the instrument grant program through which MFE provides instruments and musical education supplies to Lancaster County schools. Since 2006, MFE has invested nearly $2 million in all 16 public school districts.