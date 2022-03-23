Warwick Middle School was awarded first place in the national Future City Competition.

The award was announced during a livestreamed ceremony viewed by the school’s Future City team Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the ceremony and students’ reactions here.

The school won $7,500 for their STEM program and a trip to a space camp in Huntsville, Alabama after imagining a futuristic version of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Warwick Middle School won second place nationally last year after creating a futuristic moon city, and first place internationally in 2019 after engineering a high-tech Toyama, Japan. They have also won other honors in the competition in the past.