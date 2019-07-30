Warwick High School student Ben DuBosq was recently named the recipient of a Speedwell Foundation AFS Study Abroad Scholarship.
He will live in Paris, France, with a host family for 10 months and complete his junior year overseas. Ben will return to Lititz to finish his last year of high school.
The Speedwell scholarship provides qualified, academically strong high school students in the central Pennsylvania area a chance of a lifetime to study abroad with AFS-USA to expand their global views, according to a news release.
The award is valued at $16,300, and will cover costs including Ben’s international flights, health insurance, education fees abroad, tuition, pretrip orientations and vetting that occurs in host family placement.
After hearing about the scholarship opportunity last year through his French teacher, Renee Campeau, Ben decided to start the lengthy process of applying in November 2018. He needed to write five to 10 essays, provide recommendations from family and teachers, participate in a home interview with foundation organizers while concluding with an in-person interview in Harrisburg.
“I want to study abroad to further my French education,’’ he said in the release. “I started learning French at the end of seventh grade, and I really took to it. Studying abroad for a full academic year will definitely help to further my education.’’
He continued, “The thought of integrating into a different school is a little scary, but I’m also hoping to experience different parts of France during my time there. I think I’m most looking forward to gaining independence skills while learning to thrive in new cultural surroundings.”
His course selection will include general math, history, philosophy, literature and language.
The Speedwell Foundation scholarship was founded by Jenny and Mike Messner, and has expanded to fund up to 20 high school students each year to roughly 40 different countries.
According to the AFS coordinator, Deb Felak, the Messners have decided to end this program in preparation for their retirement. Since 2007, the foundation has provided more than $3.4 million to send more than 200 scholars to countries around the world. The students departing for the 2019-20 school year will be its last