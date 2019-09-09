Grace Kegel, a freshman at Warwick High School, was honored with the “Right Stuff” award while attending the U.S. Space Academy in Huntsville, Alabama, this summer.
The opportunity to participate in “Space Camp,’’ which promotes science, technology, engineering and math skills, was awarded to the Warwick Middle School “Future City’’ team, of which Grace was a part, when the team won international competition in Washington, D.C., early this year.
“Space Camp is the brainchild of rocket scientist Dr. Wernher von Braun, who led the development of the Apollo-era rockets that took America to the moon, and Mr. Edward O. Buckbee, the first director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center,’’ according to the website, spacecamp.com.
“Trainees cultivate teamwork, leadership and decision-making skills through simulated missions while gaining personal and professional insights that profoundly impact their futures.’’
Grace’s award, named after the 1979 book “The Right Stuff’’ by Tom Wolfe, was presented to one camper from a group of about 600 who excelled in demonstrating professionalism, solid work ethic, problem-solving and leadership skills and positive interaction with others.