Nine members of the Vietnam Veterans Association of America, Chapter 1008, spoke to students from Elizabethtown Area High School as part of their unit on the Vietnam War. The program held May 29 gave students an opportunity to hear directly from veterans about their duties, which ranged from combat infantry to aviation to supply.
Veterans discussed their path to service, whether they enlisted or were drafted. They talked about their individual experiences that included being part of a helicopter squadron that transported soldiers to and from the jungle. They also discussed their lives upon their return to the United States.
Particularly impactful for the students was learning that many of the veterans were their same ages when they served in Vietnam, according to a news release.
The Vietnam veterans, who answered questions and brought artifacts to the presentation, were: Gary Landvater. John Dobish and Ed Bookman, all of whom served in the Army; Ron Rhinier, Mike Krunitsky, Ron Horn and Doug Kelly, all from the Navy; and Ed Krasznai and Bruce Deisinger, of the Marines.