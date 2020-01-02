For the second consecutive year, Linden Hall sophomore Grace Remollino won first place in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest. The award was presented by Millersville VFW Post No. 7294 Auxiliary.
This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.’’ Grace received $300 and $100 in awards from the post and its auxiliary, respectively. Her work will advance to regional competition.
— Martin Meylin Middle School eighth grader Jeimy Elvira-Paredes received a certificate and $275 in awards from the Millersville VFW post and its auxiliary as second-place winner in this year’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest.
Elizabethtown Rotary
Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Claire Fritz and Jacob Sevcik were named Rotary Club of Elizabethtown Students of the Month for November.
Claire, a member of National Honor Society, is also a member of the concert, marching and jazz bands; concert and show choirs; and the orchestra. This year she served as drum major for the marching band.
She was named to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7, Region 5 and All-State chorus ensembles, and the District 7 orchestra ensemble. She is also a member of the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association county band, chorus and orchestra ensembles.
She has been active in high school theater programs, earning a Hershey Theater Apollo Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Play for her role as Maggie Cutler in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” She performs with E-Dance Center and is employed by the Hershey Trolley Works as a performer. She is a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.
A member of NHS, Jacob is captain of the boys’ soccer and volleyball teams, section leader for both the band and chorus, and security captain for Mini-THON. He is also active with the high school’s spring musical, Bible Club, and orchestra. He is a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One all-star in volleyball; a member of the LLMEA county chorus and band ensembles; and a member of the PMEA District 7 and Region 5 chorus ensembles.
He is a staff member at the Gretna Glen Camp and Retreat Center, a youth leader at the Search for Christian Maturity retreat program. Jacob is a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
Lancaster retirees
Hans Herr Elementary school fifth-grade teacher Eric Balak received a $500 grant from the Lancaster County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. The grant will be used for a classroom aquaponics project.
Manheim Rotary
Manheim Central High School students Avery Frick and Kaylin Jury are Rotary Club of Manheim December Seniors of the Month.
Avery is involved in the Technology Student Association and plays the trumpet in the band. He was the recipient of the Rotary’s Energy, Power, & Transportation Award his junior year.
As a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 47, he was involved in cleanup efforts and installing benches at Manheim Township square, one of his many community service projects. He annually honors American veterans by dispersing flags at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, and has visited with residents of Pleasant View Communities.
He has worked at Caine County Club, Manheim, and as an engineering intern at D.C. Gohn Associates Inc., Mount Joy.
Kaylin is a member of NHS and Mu Alpha Theta, Science National and National English honor societies. She is part of the Science Olympiad team, flute section leader of the marching band and a member of the pit orchestra for the spring musical.
Involved in Spanish Club, Science Club, student council, Interact Club and Quiz Bowl, she is captain of the winter swim team and a student trustee of the Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment. She is a Penn Township stream restoration volunteer and has helped at Elementary School Science Night, the MCFEE Benefit Auction, and the Science Olympiad Invitational.
Paradise Rotary
The Rotary Club of Paradise selected high school juniors Marissa Hursh, of Conestoga Valley; Marina Martin, of Pequea Valley; and Josiah Esch, of Lancaster Mennonite, as Students of the Month for December.
Marissa is involved in student council, CV Cares and NHS. She is vice president of both the Future Business Leaders of America and of the Class of 2021. She also serves as president of the Unified Track and Field Team. She volunteers in the Calvary Church Disability Ministry.
Marina is a member of NHS, American Field Service and the Braves Club. She is also a member of the district’s symphonic band, jazz band, choir, chamber singers and jazz combo. She has performed in the PV musical. Marina is a member of the varsity cheerleading team, and is also involved in competitive cheerleading and contemporary dance groups. She is in the World Language Honor Society and has won the district Outstanding Learner Award.
Josiah, an NHS member, is part of the district’s drama club, participating in several plays and musicals. He participates in QuizBowl, Odyssey of the Mind, and contributes to the district’s literary arts magazine, Silhouette.