The fifth grade class of Veritas Academy recently created and performed in “The Voyage of the Mayflower,” a one-act drama that follows a family of Pilgrims on their journey from England to America.
The play touches upon the difficult process of deciding whether to pack up their lives and move to the New World; the challenges that delayed sailing; the dangerous journey across the Atlantic; the Pilgrims’ relationships with Native Americans; and the hopes and fears that they had once they landed on the new continent, according to a school news release.
Parents and other family members were among those who watched the performance. Each of the 20 students had a role in the play, which students rehearsed for weeks during history studies.
“We got to see the perspectives of the Pilgrims and their point of view. Instead of just learning about them in a normal way, we got to experience things the way they would have by acting it out,” fifth grader Autumn Mertz said in the news release.
“It was really fun because it brought us together as a class to be doing serious learning and having fun at the same time.”
Fellow student Patrick Daughtrey agreed.
“I really liked studying the history of the Pilgrims, and I felt like acting it out it gave me a better understanding of life back then,’’ he said.
The fifth grade began the year with the British flag flying at the front of the classroom; a wooden boat in the back into which students often climb; and a harbor at the entrance.
By the end of the year, the American colonial flag is flying, the port has transformed into Boston Harbor, and the boat has hosted several trans-Atlantic voyages as well as the Boston Tea Party. The study of the Mayflower landing typically falls close to Thanksgiving.
By acting out history, events become not only things that happened long ago, but also real people and problems that often had complicated solutions, according to the release.
“(The Pilgrims) wanted to serve God in a better place because the king of England was persecuting them, so the New World helped them start a new colony and worship God freely,’’ student Taylor Crooks explained.
“We got to see how the families thought about it, and what kinds of things they had to consider to make the difficult decision of whether to get on the boat,” Lily Thompson added.
Said Nyana Perera, “We got to see what they left behind, and how the journey that they made was really hard on them, but they knew that they came here for a better life for the future.”
Putting on a production like “Mayflower’’ gives students the opportunity to flex their public speaking and storytelling skills, especially for those who would not typically be involved in theater programs.
“When we were practicing,” student Pau Khai said, “it actually felt kind of easy, but when we went to do the actual play, it felt a lot harder because there were people around us and watching us, so it was a bigger experience.”