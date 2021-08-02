Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the announcement by Millersville University applies to students moving into on-campus housing.

Millersville University students moving into on-campus housing who do not provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arriving on campus, the university has announced.

Students who are not fully vaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test to the school’s Health Services within 72 hours of arriving on campus for checking into their residence hall, the university said in an emailed message Monday. Students who do not provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will not be permitted to move in.

Any student who tests positive for the virus will be required to isolate themselves for 10 days, the university said. Students who have tested positive should make arrangements to return home if possible during that time. Students who are unable to return home will be required to isolate in rooms designated for that purpose.

Students who have been exposed to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not vaccinated will be required to quarantine in their suite for 10 days, according to the email. Students who are still awaiting results of a COVID-19 test will also need to quarantine in their suite.

Fully vaccinated students should submit a copy of their vaccination card to Health Services, the university said. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccines, which have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or World Health Organization, will be accepted.

Photos of vaccine cards or test results should be sent to Health Services.