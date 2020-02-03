Hempfield High School senior Brayden Elfner and freshman Jonah Gelbart have been selected to perform with the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Jazz Band. Both trumpet players were selected through a competitive audition process requiring preparation and improvisation skills.
The jazz festival will be held March 20 and 21 at Central Dauphin High School. Rich DeRosa, Alexa Tarantino and David Thorne Scott are guest conductors. A concert open to the public will be held at 2 p.m. March 21; tickets are $8.
Senior places in SkillsUSA
On Jan. 17 the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
SkillsUSA District 4 Team competed at the 2020 District 5 SkillsUSA event held at the Franklin County Career & Technology Center.
Hempfield High School senior Jason Lehman placed third in the prepared speech competition. He is in the commercial art program at the Lancaster County center.
Spelling bee semifinalists
“Cuckoo’’ and “attagirl’’ were among the words student spellers tackled at the Hempfield School District Spelling Bee on Jan. 21 at Centerville Middle School.
Advancing to the LNP | LancasterOnline Spelling Bee written semifinals Feb. 19 will be: Ellis DiIorio, Kenzie Hess, Brianna Mai, Adam Brandt and Zoe Gaston, all from Centerville Middle School; Alexandra Cluck, East Petersburg Elementary; Andrew Gates and Nate Clawges-Geiger, both from Rohrerstown Elementary.
Also Alyssa Shreiner, Landisville Intermediate; 2019 LNP | LancasterOnline spelling bee champion Sophie Zhang, Sanya Dedhia and Eli Detter, all from Landisville Middle; and Liam DiIorio, Mountville Elementary. Alternates are Lauren Discavage and Joe Landis, both of Centerville Middle.
Spelling bee coordinator is Bethany Eaton. Pronouncer was Joel Mumma; judges were Jen Meyer, Lauren Miller and Katie Owen.