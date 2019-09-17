The Lancaster Center for Classical Studies recently held its 13th annual summer Latin camp.
The week of outdoor reading, exploration and discussion, culminating in an indoor shadow-screen dramatic performance put on by the students themselves, goes by the name Latin on the Lawn and Greek on the Green.
This year’s theme was “Theseus: The Labyrinthian Layers of His Adventures and Misadventures.” In preparation for their performance at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster, students spent the week examining sources found in history, legend, fable and folktale concerning Theseus (the primordial Athenian hero) and Jack (of beanstalk and giant-killing fame), according to a news release.
The participants, all students in the Latin and Greek courses of The Lancaster Center for Classical Studies during the regular school year, found their way through the twists of tales reaching from the prehistorical Indo-European oral traditions to the 21st-century oral traditions of Appalachia, the release noted.
The theatrical production helped to summarize the week’s discoveries and provided an overview of the life of Theseus, stretching from the period before his birth and reaching into the many challenging tasks that he undertook in his life.
Students studied his mistakes and failures, but they also found that, in spite of these, Theseus was able to accomplish things of enduring good for his home city-state of Athens and for his fellow man, according to the release.