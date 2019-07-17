The Lancaster County Bookmobile will make several stops at Penn Manor schools, neighborhoods and churches through the middle of August to encourage children to keep reading over the summer. Here is the schedule:
Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga: second Monday of the month, 10:15-11:15 a.m. through Aug. 12.
Eshleman Elementary, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville: second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 9:15-10 a.m. through Aug. 13.
Manor Heights Community Building, Linville Drive, Mountville: fourth Tuesday of the month, 3:30-4:15 p.m. through Sept. 24.
Pheasant Ridge Community Center, 209 Longwood Court W.: fourth Tuesday of the month, 2-3 p.m. through Aug. 27.
Millersville Manor, 300 Lee Ave.: first Wednesday of the month, 2:15-3 p.m. through Sept. 4.
Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea: fourth Monday of the month, 11 a.m. to noon through Aug. 26.
Pequea Church, 40 Church Road: second and fourth Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 27.
West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street: second and fourth Tuesdays, 10:30 -11:15 a.m. through Aug. 27.