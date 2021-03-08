Tuition will be frozen and activity fees will be waived for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, the school announced in an email Monday.

The changes to the upcoming academic year, which will begin in fall, were approved by the College Board of Trustees at a meeting last week, according to the email.

“Our students and their families are continuing to feel the pressures of the pandemic,” Pedro Rivera, the college’s president, said in the email. “By its very mission, Thaddeus Stevens College addresses economic barriers to accessing a college degree and commits to breaking down these roadblocks. A tuition increase is one more step we can take to help ease the challenges our students have had to deal with this past year.”

The college also offers students affordable access to higher education, according to the email. Students who are Pell-eligible qualify for the Stevens Grant, which can cover all or part of the costs of tuition, room and board, textbooks and tools.

The median student loan debt for the class of 2019 was $9,661, according to the email.