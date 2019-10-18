Tait, in partnership with the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, is donating more than 350 science, technology, engineering, arts and math learning activities to middle schools across central Pennsylvania.
Designed by employees of Tait, formerly known as Tait Towers, the initiative gives students an opportunity to learn and engage with STEAM concepts behind the work produced by Tait, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of stages for touring bands.
The challenge includes all materials needed to complete the activity as well as a brief informational video for teachers to share with their classes.
Using the materials donated by Tait, students are paired in teams and encouraged to build their own live event featuring a main stage, sound system, overhead rigging, automation and scenic elements.
Upon completion of the challenge, teachers are asked to submit a video of their classroom’s completed challenge for their chance to win an exclusive field trip in February to Tait headquarters in Lititz.
Transportation and lunch will be provided by the Lancaster County STEM Alliance.
Submissions, which will be accepted through Dec. 31, will be evaluated by Tait’s subject matter professionals and grading will be based on creativity, integration strategy and application of STEAM principles and concepts.
Winning classrooms will be announced in January.
Teachers should register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TAITSTEAM.
They can reserve one Tait Challenge for each of their classes until Oct. 25.
The STEM Alliance will distribute the challenge to participating schools between Oct. 28 and 31.