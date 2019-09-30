Lancaster Mennonite School has welcomed new teachers to the faculty for the 2019-20 school year.
Joining the faculty are: Sophie Dodge, a second grade teacher at New Danville; Emily Grimes, Lancaster campus music teacher and choir director; and Heather Ruark, a first grade Spanish immersion teacher at Locust Grove.
Penn Manor teacher at Nobel Prize Summit
Penn Manor High School art teacher Kim Weit has been selected to attend the Nobel Prize Teacher Summit in Stockholm in October.
Weit will interact with Nobel Laureates, teachers, activists and scientists from 30 countries during the daylong summit, scheduled for Oct. 11. She’ll also participate in a tour of the Nobel Museum, visit Swedish schools and participate in a reception in Stockholm.
“I am so excited and honored to be picked for this summit,” Weit said in a news release. “I’ll be spending time with Nobel Prize Laureates, change makers and hundreds of engaged educators from all over the world.”
Theme for the 2019 summit is “Climate Change Changes Everything” and “how to get kids to react and interact within the community to help solve this problem,” Weit said. The program includes short lectures, interviews and panel discussions.
Weit, who has a strong interest in the environment and is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is on sabbatical this semester.
Martin Meylin secretaries are Teachers of the Month
Principals’ secretary Linda Kauffman and guidance secretary Barbara Beiler are the first Martin Meylin Middle School Teachers of the Month for the 2019-20 school year. They are being honored in September and October. Honorees are selected by the school’s faculty and staff.
“Mrs. Kauffman and Mrs. Beiler have a vast knowledge of what makes Martin Meylin tick,” Principal Jamie Raum said in a news release. “Their ability to look for and resolve conflicts within students’ schedules is always a big help.”
Together, Kauffman and Beiler have run Martin Meylin’s office for the last 15 years. Kauffman started in 1992; Beiler joined her in 2004.
The secretaries work together with receptionist Joy Minney, who joined the team during the 2018-19 school year.
Teacher of the Quarter at L-S High School
Social studies teacher Jeffrey Houck was selected by Lampeter-Strasburg High School faculty and staff as Teacher of the Quarter for the fourth and final marking period of the 2018-19 school year. Houck, who also serves as the senior class adviser, has been teaching at LSHS for 18 years. He previously taught at J.P. McCaskey High School for eight years.
Houck teaches introduction to law, American government and American cultures classes. In his law class, Houck invites guest speakers from every walk of the criminal justice and legal world. The students also tour the Lancaster County Prison and attend a court trial at the county courthouse.
School district directors honored for service
Karen Devine, Pennsylvania School Boards Association interim director of member services, honored local school board members for their service at board meetings held earlier this month.
School board directors are elected to their posts, which they serve as volunteers.
— Lampeter-Strasburg school board member James Byrnes was honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for 24 years of service to the district.
Board member Scott Arnst was also honored for eight years of service.
“Our school community is blessed to have great community representatives serving on our school board,” L-S Superintendent Kevin Peart said in a news release.
Byrnes has served six consecutive terms since joining the board in 1995. He was elected both vice president and president, leading the board until stepping down in 2014. In addition to serving on several district committees, he is the L-S representative to, and treasurer of, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee.
— Penn Manor school directors Carlton “Herk” Rintz and Ken Long were honored for their combined 28 years of service to the Penn Manor school board.
Rintz has served for 16 years and Long for 12. Devine presented them with certificates of appreciation “for their long-term contributions of energy, talents and values to the guidance of youth and public education.”
Since 1983, the PSBA has been recognizing school board members who earn “honor roll” status for serving for eight years or more.
The honor roll “is a way of saying thank you to those individuals who exemplify leadership and statesmanship, giving unselfishly of their time and talents for the future of our public schools,” according to the PSBA.