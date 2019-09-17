The Susquehanna Waldorf School, an independent school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Marietta, will celebrate Waldorf education’s 100th anniversary on Thursday.
As part of the celebration, SWS will join other Waldorf schools worldwide to engage in social and environmental impact projects while fostering what the news release describes as a “vital interconnectedness” in today’s world.
To that end, SWS participated in the Worldwide Postcard Exchange over the past year. Local students joined Waldorf peers in a postcard exchange to both broaden the perspectives of students and to celebrate the centennial. Students in every Waldorf school are sending a postcard to every other Waldorf school.
Each postcard is individually designed by a young person, telling or showing something of his or her country, school or self. All postcards received at SWS are rotated through a world map display, showing where each one originated. The visual representation allows students to see the connections, both near and far.
As part of Waldorf’s ongoing mission to create a more sustainable future, schools across the globe are also supporting honeybees, butterflies and other pollinators as part of the Greenbee Wildlife Web. Students, parents and faculty came together to plant several pollinator plants and shrubs around the Marietta campus over the summer.
“SWS students in the third grade will care for the plants as part of their farming and gardening curriculum, as well as the fifth graders, who are studying botany,” Michelle Wann, the Susquehanna Waldorf director of admissions and marketing, said in the release.
The project is designed to teach children to be good stewards of the earth.
Rudolf Steiner formed the first Waldorf School in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1919. Today there are more than 1,100 Waldorf schools and almost 2,000 Waldorf kindergartens in 80 countries, according to the release.
The schools “integrate the arts in all academic disciplines for children from preschool through 12th grade to enhance and enrich learning,’’ according to WaldorfEducation.org. These programs aim “to inspire life-long learning in all students and to enable them to fully develop thei