On Sept. 20, Lancaster Catholic High School received 100 new science books from the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.
The project is part of Subaru of America Inc.’s Love Promise philanthropic platform, which has partnered with the American Association for the Advancement of Science to donate more than 91,000 award-winning science books to schools across the country since 2015, according to a news release.
Lancaster County Motors Subaru donated the books to help promote science education.
“These books can provide extra opportunities to interest and motivate students in science topics,” Anne Bleistine, Catholic’s science department chair, said in a news release. “From the classroom to science-related clubs, these new books allow students to discover new topics.”