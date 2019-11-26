Stone Independent School senior Carly Messick, who works with the STEM Sisters Program at North Museum of Nature and Science, is a winner of the first national Girls Living STEM Award.
The award was presented to one young woman in each of the 84 STEM Learning Ecosystems at the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice Conference late last month in Cleveland, Ohio. Honorees were recognized for leadership; passion for science, technology engineering and math; and community engagement.
Nominated by Lauren Weaver, the North Museum science educator and sustainability specialist, Carly is described as a curious, inclusive, supportive, creative and determined leader. As the senior co-chair of the STEM Sisters Student Leadership Committee, she demonstrates leadership qualities and inspires those around her through her passion for STEM, according to a news release.
Carly looks for opportunities to build her science and tech skills while engaging in mentorship opportunities with the STEM Sisters program.
North Museum is a member of the Lancaster County STEM Alliance, which is one of 84 communities selected from around the world for a national Community of Practice that has demonstrated cross-sector collaborations to deliver rigorous, effective, prekindergarten to grade 12 instruction in STEM learning, the release noted.
In its fifth year, STEM Sisters has grown from a handful of young women to more than 600 participants in this past year’s activities. Current projections and growth rates state that by 2020 more than 2.4 million STEM jobs will be vacant due to a lack of a qualified workforce. Research shows that girls’ interest in the fields of STEM begins to diminish by sixth grade due to socialization and lack of exposure and access, according to the release.
With these issues in mind, the North Museum STEM Sisters Program is designed to inspire, empower and ignite young women’s passion for STEM careers. The program gives students in sixth through 12th grades an opportunity to meet professional women in STEM careers through hands-on activities and a variety of site visits.