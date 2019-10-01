Hamilton Elementary School third grader Randy Ramos Quesada wasn't the only kid who was all smiles at state Rep. Mike Sturla's Back to School Giveaway held on the eve of the school year's start in late August.
The event held at Clipper Magazine Stadium served 1,568 School District of Lancaster students, according to Sturla’s office. Those students received 2,300 donated school supplies. Two-hundred and forty volunteers fueled the event.
Created for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, the event offered free haircuts, backpacks, uniforms, shoes and books.
The backpack giveaway also featured music, food, games and community activities as well as appearances by both state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera and the Phillie Phanatic.
Numbers, letters, shapes and arrows are under foot
Sensory paths are a growing trend in the hallways of Lancaster elementary schools. These brightly colored floor stickers include numbers, letters, arrows and other recognizable shapes. The paths have been credited with reducing discipline issues by providing a brain break activity, which allows students to refocus academically, according to a news release.
At Fulton Elementary, third grade student Eresiah Ortiz says the sensory paths “help me calm down and take a break.” He enjoys trying to keep his balance while trying not to fall.
Abby Lavery, principal in residence at Fulton, agrees that the sensory paths “allow kids to take a moment for themselves so they can be socially, emotionally and academically successful.”
The Fulton PTO recognized the need after a staff member suggested them, and covered the costs for the ones that are currently in place. They were installed this summer and the staff agree, they are beginning to see a big difference in student behavior in a short amount of time.