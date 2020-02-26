Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Brownstown Campus was recently honored as one of eight Pennsylvania career and technical education schools to receive the Career and Technical Education Excellence Award from the state Department of Education.
The award was presented at the CTE Celebration dinner that is part of the Pathways to Career Readiness Symposium held at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center.
According to a news release, 75% or more of all students in the honored schools scored as advanced during standardized, end-of-program assessments. The National Occupational Competency Testing Institute tests are held in March.
Strong scores on the individual level prove that a student demonstrates verifiable mastery of a given skill set, a reliable indicator of employment readiness, according to the release. Strong test scores on the institution level show that a career and technology center is producing students with the skills and knowledge needed to be “job ready,” the release noted.
“Our students and faculty deserve every accolade we can offer,” Administrative Director Stuart Savin said in the release. “This recognition is a testament not only to their determination. It is also praise for the parents and sending school districts to raise up such remarkable young people.”
James Brunken, principal of the Willow Street campus, was the Brownstown campus principal during 2019 assessments. He said student success was a team effort made possible by the dedication of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center instructional staff, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 support staff, and business and industry partners. “We also recognize the hard work of the students, their families, and their sending districts, because without them this would not be made possible,” Brunken said in the release.
“What struck me was that the students really reach beyond the specific skills tested in NOCTI,” Brownstown interactive media and web design instructor Jamie Redcay said. “They have a drive to develop a mastery of those fundamental skills and use them as a springboard to more advanced techniques.”