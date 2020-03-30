St. Anne School recently held its annual science fair, in which seventh and eighth graders conducted experiments using the scientific method and presented their findings to local judges.

Winners competed in the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair on March 12. The St. Anne winners are:

Consumer science — first, Rocco Tirone, “Lights Out”; second, Keira Eshleman, “Does Fluoride Repel Stain?” and, third, Abby Klein, “How Black Is Black Ink?”

Earth science — first, Ryan Haefner, “Greener Pastures”; second, Kelsie McCuen, “Levels of Phosphorus and Nitrogen in Mill Creek”; and third, Paige Olmsted, “The Tides Are Changing.”

Engineering — first and overall best in show, Joe Carosella, “Keep It Cool”; second, Ethan Roark, “Supercharged”; and third, Ryleigh Brewer, “Can You Hear That?”

Life science — first, Dominick Baksh, “The Effect of Glucophage on Regeneration of Dugesia Tigrina”; second, Tyler Nguyen, “Nanosilver: Friend or Foe?” and, third, Joe Favilla, “Bye-bye, Fruit Fly.”

Physical science (physics and chemistry) — first, Connor Box, “Candy Waterfall”; second, Ryan Hohenadel, “Acidity in Orange Juice: Measuring pH”; and third, Noah Singer, “The Science of Spherification.”

Plant science — first, Molly Wentz, “Testing Organic and Non-organic Soils”; second, Tucker Ford, “Does Music Stimulate Plant Growth?” and, third, John Martin, “Which Would You Root For: Soda or Water?”

Second and third best-in-show honors went to Dominick Baksh and Ethan Roark , respectively.