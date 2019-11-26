St. Anne wax misei,

St. Anne School students creating a was museum of significant historical figures are, from left, Caroline Townsend (Helen Keller); Matthew Keyes, (George Washington); Olivia Kiefer (Annie Oakley); Rowan DeMarco (Benjamin Franklin); Emily Reynolds (Amelia Earhart); Alysha Augustin (Jane Austen); Sophia Newell (Michael the Archangel); and Evander Nowak (Dr. Seuss). They are shown with teacher Karen Henry.

Karen Henry’s class at St. Anne School recently stepped into the past to become part of the annual Third Grade Historical Wax Museum.

“I wanted to find a project that would be fun for the students — allowing them to not only learn about historical figures, but also practice public speaking, creating a research report from information reading and allowing students to use their artistic abilities,” Henry said in a news release.

“It was a project that touched on many areas of our curriculum, and it made history come to life in a fun and creative way.”

Students devoted two months to the project.