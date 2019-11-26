Karen Henry’s class at St. Anne School recently stepped into the past to become part of the annual Third Grade Historical Wax Museum.
“I wanted to find a project that would be fun for the students — allowing them to not only learn about historical figures, but also practice public speaking, creating a research report from information reading and allowing students to use their artistic abilities,” Henry said in a news release.
“It was a project that touched on many areas of our curriculum, and it made history come to life in a fun and creative way.”
Students devoted two months to the project.