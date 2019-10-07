St. Anne School has elected members to its Student Service Council for the 2019-20 school year.
The purpose of the student organization is to promote, through its activities, the ideals and values of a Catholic education. The council comprises 10 representatives — two students from each class in grades four through eight. The four officers are eighth graders.
The council represents the students of St. Anne School and provides its members with an educational opportunity to learn about democracy, problem-solving and service.
President is Joe Favilla. Other officers are Crew Wells, secretary; Seamus Bohan, vice president; and Tyler Nguyen, public relations.
Lincoln Kennedy is the faculty adviser.