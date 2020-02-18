Eighty-three top spellers from schools across Lancaster County will gather Wednesday in the Conestoga Valley School District for the semifinal round of the 62nd annual LNP | LancasterOnline Spelling Bee.
The semifinalists, sixth, seventh and eighth graders who were top spellers in their district and/or school spelling bees, will take a 100-word written spelling test. The finalists will advance to the spelling bee at 7 p.m. March 13 at Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. The final bee is open to the public.
The students headed for the semifinals represent Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown Area, Ephrata Area, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Solanco and Warwick school districts. Gehmans Mennonite School, Lancaster Country Day School, The New School of Lancaster and Veritas Academy also will be represented in the semifinal round.
Returning to defend her title is last year’s bee champion, Sophie Zhang of Landisville Middle School.
The other spelling bee contestants are: Devon Barnes, Seth Bender, Carrington Bernabei, Ethan Blank, Adam Brandt, Lucas Campbell, Nate Clawges-Geiger, Ben Cole, Alexandra Cluck, Aurelia Cogley, Alexis Cook, Imogen Crumbling, Demeechy Cruz, Devon Culberson, Owen Dean, Sanya Dedhia, Ellis DiIorio, Liam DiIorio, Nate Diesner, Lauren Discavage, Evan Dunlap, Trent Eby, Anya Eden, Anna Gail Fenn, Atticus Gallagher, Zoe Gaston, Andrew Gates, Caleb Garcia, Annabelle Gauthier, Marie Gehman, Sophia Gervase, Lexi Groff, Lily Harper, Max Herman, Kenzie Hess, Noelle Hess, Abigail Hollis and Bethwel Kemoi.
Also, Tessa Kennedy, Julianna Krepelka, Alyssa Lee, Julie Lindberg, Isaac Link, Ivy Lockard, Nora Lowther, Brianna Mai, Anthony Mann, Savannah Mitton, Melad Mohebbi, Holly Nasados, Nestor Nguyen, Allie Norman, Olivia Parisan, Erik Peachey, Karen Perez, Aimee Quan, Quinn Quishpe, Elisabeth Reinhart, Kiomara Rodriguez, Cyprus Rohrer, Karino Rosario-Velazquez, Isaac Sanger, Zaara Seemeen, Emily Shirk, Alyssa Shreiner, Aris Sirgenson, Halley Swanson, Sophie Thompson, Kaleia Timko, Kai Unwin-Wisnosky, Opal Unwin-Wisnosky, Owen Wagner, Winona Wilson, Easton Wyniawskyj, Hannah Yarnall, Isaac Zavala, Caleb Zawaski and Adelyn Zimmerman.
Alternates are Nathan Bantle, Truman Horst and Joe Landis.