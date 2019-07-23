At a legislative breakfast held this spring, the Lancaster County Agriculture Council presented its Agriculture Innovator Awards to six county students who showed their science projects at the 2019 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair.
Local legislators were on hand to help present the awards and pose for photos with the winners. Students provided legislators, Ag Council board of directors and other invited guests with a brief explanation of their projects and how they related to agriculture.
This year’s winners, their schools and project titles were:
— Luke Brosi, of Lancaster Country Day Middle School, “Along the Conestoga.”
— Lucy Dehoff, of Landisville Middle School, “Non-GMO Soybeans vs. GMO Soybeans.”
— Ryan Haefner, of St. Anne Catholic School, “So Long Soil.”
— Elise Balmer, of Warwick High School, “The Effect of Different Fertilizers on the Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and pH in Soil.”
— Clara Bollinger, of Ephrata High School, “Effects of Milk Pasteurization on Yogurt Quality.”
— Alex Barney, of Warwick High School, “Colored E. coli.”