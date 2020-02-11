Solanco School District November Students of the Month were Smith Middle School seventh grader Sarah Curtis; Providence Elementary fifth grader Adeline Wooters; Swift Middle seventh grader Jace Underwood; high school sophomore Anna Lisinski; Clermont Elementary fourth grader Harrison Henry; Quarryville Elementary fifth grader Delaney Huber; and Bart-Colerain Elementary fourth grader Chase Sims.
December Students of the Month were Bart-Colerain fifth grader Colton Haupt; Clermont kindergartener Mason McCracken; Providence third grader Lucas Hogg; high school sophomore Gavin Peinhardt; sixth graders Vance Millhouse and Brayden Lundvall, of Swift and Smith middle schools, respectively; and Quarryville fifth grader Mereidy Gomez-Lucas.
January honorees were second graders Robby Evans, of Quarryville, Selah Besancon, of Clermont, and first grader Jude Hobba, of Providence; and seventh grader Justin Natale and eighth grader Abriella McComsey, of Smith and Swift, respectively.
County orchestra
Solanco middle school students selected to play in the 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Orchestra were violinists Tae Martin, Oli Oravitz, Caitlin Bennethum, Julianne Alexander and Harry Humbert; cellists Taylor Sexton and Emily Sims; Sawyer Weyman, percussion; Nathan Tucker, bass; and Courtney Sellers, viola. The event was held Nov. 23 at Lancaster Mennonite High School.