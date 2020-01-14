The artwork of high school senior Lay La Ly, right, was featured on the 2019 Solanco School District Christmas card.
“Lay La’s work is a sophisticated, representational pastel painting on paper titled, ‘Gifts of the Season,’ ” art teacher Candace Rakers said in a news release. “Lay La’s exquisite, photo-realistic work highlights rich color and symbolism as it features fruits, flowers and pastries of the season, along with holiday shimmer.”
Lay La participated in the annual high school art competition to design the district’s Christmas card, which is distributed to district employees, school superintendents in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and businesses, organizations and community members that support Solanco.
Lay La is a member of the National Art Honor Society, which promotes scholarship, character, service and advocacy in the visual arts.
Business students advance to state competition
Six Solanco students will advance to Future Business Leaders of America state competition after a strong showing at the regional level.
Honored for their achievements were, above from left, Gaby Keys, third place in economics; Olivia Lasko,
second, introduction to public speaking; Luke Snyder, first, marketing; Anthony Mosley, first, cybersecurity; and Caden Kilgore, who teamed with Luke for the first place in marketing.
Jeremiah Spilker, who is not pictured, won a first place in computer problem-solving.