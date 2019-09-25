Victors in the "Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?'' contest and shown with "Jeopardy!" all-time top money winner and Manheim Township High School graduate Brad Rutter, from left, are Solanco faculty members Caley Roark, Chris Rachor, Sam Shumaker, Kelly Shumaker, Emily Dawley, Lindsay Capoferri, Mary Humphries, Ryan Humphries and radio personality Michelle Cruz.