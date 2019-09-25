Solanco High School librarian Emily Dawley along with district teachers and school counselors won the “Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?’’ contest.
After seven rounds of questions in categories including history, music, language and geography, the Solanco team finished in first place, according to a news release.
Solanco High School teacher of the gifted Caley Roark said, “In addition, we also bested the host team from the Lancaster Public Library, known as the Dewey Decimators, and claimed the ‘Our Librarian Is Better Than Yours’ prize.”
The contest was a fundraiser for the Lancaster Public Library and was hosted by Brad Rutter, a Manheim Township High School graduate and “Jeopardy!” top money winner, and Michelle Cruz, a morning co-host for WROZ-FM.
National Honor Society inductees
Twenty Solanco High School students have been inducted into the National Honor Society. Students must meet and maintain guidelines pertaining to scholarship (3.5 or higher grade-point average), character, community service and leadership.
The 2019 inductees are Kendell Beiler, Jenna Brown, Alexandra Coble, Emma Curtis, Brisly Diaz Perez, Holland Hatch, Elaina Kreider, Kayla McCauley, Christopher Natale, Elisa Perez, Faith Redcay, Holly Sensenig, Colesen Sheaffer, Mylee Smith, Sarah Snyder, Hannah Soulliard, Mariah Stoltzfus, Nichole Trout, Kaley Wilson and Benjamin Zook.