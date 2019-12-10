Solanco School District October Students of the Month are third grader Makayla Sellers, of Quarryville Elementary; kindergartener Lilianna Barajas, of Bart-Colerain; and third grader Vontie Collins, of Providence; Uriel Roblero Gonzalez, of Smith Middle School, and Josie Janssen, of Swift Middle, both eighth graders; high school senior George Sensenig; and fifth grader Bryce Martin, of Clermont.
The students were recognized for their conscientiousness, strong work ethic, creativity, leadership skills and the respect and compassion they show for other students.
Each received a Solanco T-shirt and a certificate for a meal at The Daily Grind in Quarryville.