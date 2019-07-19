The Swift Middle School Envirothon team finished in third place out of 20 teams at the recent Lancaster County Envirothon Competition. The team also had the highest score on the wildlife station. Team members include, above from left, Autumn Butler, Grace Pursel and Liam Barry.
Solanco middle schoolers third in Lancaster County Envirothon
