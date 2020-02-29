George A. Smith Middle School and Swift Middle School in Quarryville have honored Breakfast Club Students of the Month for January 2020.
Students are nominated by their teachers based on their consistent demonstration of respect, responsibility, honesty and courtesy. The students are invited to a breakfast at school with Solanco middle school Principal Paul Gladfelter and their parents.
Smith honorees were Lily Gavin, Lucas Vilk, Madison Wenger, Landin Harsh, Charlotte Matos, Mya Monroy, Molly Seal, Keira Crawford, Kara Herr, Brandon Smith and Emily Dondalski.
The Swift honorees were Sydnie Broome, Mason Houghton, Taylor Kirk, Mikayla Stanton, Jordan Eshleman, Lee McKee, Alaina Shank, Liam Barry, Madeline Keys, Holly Melot and Owen Underwood.