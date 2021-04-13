Solanco High School will switch to remote-only instruction for three days beginning Wednesday after a recent rise in cases of COVID-19 on campus, Principal W. Scott Long announced.

Students should submit attendance in their first course each day by 8 a.m. and then follow their typical schedule, Long said in a news release. Students are expected to participate in all classroom activities.

The school will resume regular in-person learning on Monday, April 19.

No other schools in the Solanco School District are impacted by the decision.

“We recognize the anxiety and inconvenience this may cause for families,” Long said. “We will continue working together to protect student and staff safety and provide quality instruction during these times. Thank you for both your patience and support.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education requires short-term switches to virtual instruction to allow for contact tracing and cleaning efforts to take place once a school reaches a certain number of cases of COVID-19, Long said.

Information on the number of cases of COVID-19 at Solanco High School was not provided.

Indoor extracurricular activities through Friday have been canceled, Long said. Individual coaches and advisors will contact their respective teams and groups.

Student lunches will be available for drive-through pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through the entrance off of Solanco Road, according to the news release.

Full-day students at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will continue to report there, according to the news release. Transportation will be provided as usual. Half-day CTC students will not report to the CTC campus.