Solanco High School students Chesley Ledesma and Lay La Ly are American Voices & Visions Medal nominees in the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.
They are also winners in the Lancaster County Young Artist competition.
In the Scholastic contest, Chesley earned one Gold Key Art Portfolio Award, two Gold Keys, two Silver Keys and three honorable mentions. In the Young Artist contest, she won a Gold Art Portfolio Award, a Gold Award and two honorable mentions.
Lay La Ly won one Scholastic Gold Key and a Scholastic Silver Award.
Additionally, Mackenzie Roth won two Scholastic Gold Keys and Gabrielle Keys won a Gold Key and an LCYA Gold Award.
Work earning a Scholastic Gold Key advances to national competition.
Other honored Quarryville-area students in the Scholastic competition are: Heather Baker, two Silver Keys; Alyssa Schlagnhaufer and Faith Roth, each the recipient of a Silver Key; Matthew Mentz, two honorable mentions; and Margaret Hirst, an honorable mention.
Heather Baker won a Silver Award and two honorable mentions in the Young Artist contest, whose Solanco winners also included: Violet Wood and Paris Tomlinson, each receiving a Silver Award; and one honorable mention each for Caroline Drumm and Anna Lisinski.
At the middle school level of Young Artist competition, Ella Trimble, of Smith, and Ava Kurtz and Alexis Groff of Swift, each one an honorable mention.
Exhibitions for Scholastic and Young Artist student artwork from across Lancaster County will open with receptions from 5 to 8 p.m. March 6, the former at The Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., and the latter at Lancaster Museum of Art., 135 N. Lime St. The exhibition runs until April 19.