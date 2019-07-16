First grade students in Cindy DeForge’s class recently learned what it is like to be an entrepreneur by running the “DeForge Market Place” for kindergarten students at Smoketown Elementary School in the Conestoga Valley School District.
The project began with the first grade learning about goods and services in the community, as well as how to be an entrepreneur and partner with others in business. After those initial lessons, the students worked in teams to brainstorm goods and services they could provide for kindergartners to purchase, according to a district news release.
The students developed business names, logos and slogans. After determining the materials they needed to make their goods, the class worked on collecting, reusing and repurposing resources to make the items for their businesses. Overall, there were 13 different goods for purchase at the market, including duct tape wallets, piggy banks made of recycled water bottles and tissue paper flowers.
While DeForge’s first graders were working on their businesses, kindergarten students in Kimberly Kingsley’s class earned “DeForge Dollars” for good behavior, which could be used to purchase goods and services in the DeForge Market Place.
The project culminated May 16, when the kindergarten students came to the market with their DeForge Dollars and purchased the goods and services created by the first grade class.