A musical. Poetry and videos. An in-depth look at controversial contemporary issues ranging from climate change to the death penalty to immigration detention centers.
The projects, created by students throughout the Conestoga Valley High School English Language Arts Department, were showcased for teachers, staff and community members at the second Creative Minds Expo on Dec. 12. Students devoted about two months to this project-based learning event, which was open to the entire CV community.
“It was a great learning experience,” junior Shaunacy Brown, who was in charge of Expo event planning, said in a news release. “It wasn’t your typical class project that only lasts a few days. It was more of a real-life experience, and it was cool to see it come to life.”
At the Expo, visitors were welcomed by students Melanie Upton’s journalism class, which guided the event planning. Their tasks included social media promotion and working with the district caterer to select hor ‘d’oeuvres for the evening.
On the night of the event, visitors worked their way through the school’s English language arts hallway and dozens of projects. Students explored questions such as, “Is it better to be Americanized or to embrace one’s culture” and “Do natural disasters result in as much good as bad by bringing people together?” There were student-produced films on topics such as domestic violence and a play, written and directed by the students, titled “Lovers and Liars: The Musical.”
In a room where students immersed themselves in the works of Robert Frost, Langston Hughes and Emily Dickinson, CV honors English students Victoria Rhodes, Abby Phillips, Emily Buckwalter and Conner Nafziger explored Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver’s “Hummingbirds” through their own work, “Swans.” The study of her poem, and writing one of their own, brought them closer to Oliver’s messages of simplicity and nature. They said they also have a new understanding of and appreciation for poetry.
“It really taught me a lot about collaboration,” said junior Liliana Horst, who was in charge of video promotions for the Expo. “I’m very individualistic and I tend to like to work on my own, but this forced us to work with others.”
The focus of the night was on project-based learning, a teaching method where students gain knowledge and skills by working for an extended period of time on an authentic and complex question, problem or challenge, according to the release.
The trend toward project-based learning is one that continues to grow at CVSD with the implementation this year of its Profile of a CV Learner, the district striving for all of its students to be collaborators, innovative problem-solvers, communicators, global citizens and lifelong learners.
“The Creative Minds Expo is a perfect example of putting the five areas in our Profile of a CV Learner into action,” CV Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said. “We need to help our graduates be prepared for their future, not our past.”