Lancaster city schools will be closed to students Monday in anticipation of widespread impact of COVID-19 over the holiday break, the School District of Lancaster announced.

Offices will be open and teachers will be on site, but students will not receive in-person instruction, the school district said in a message to families posted on their website Sunday evening.

Students are expected to be able to return to in-person instruction Tuesday.

School district officials had been monitoring the spread of the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 and made the decision to close campuses in anticipation of “a high number of employees and students could have been impacted by COVID-19 over the long break,” according to the message.

“While we are committed to offering in-person instruction, we need a minimum number of staff to open our buildings,” the school district said. “With the rapid spread over the past few weeks, we anticipate a large number of staff will be quarantining or isolating. We may need to pivot to remote instruction in a building with inadequate staff available.”

The school district urged families to have a backup childcare plan in place and to notify schools of any infections or exposures. School nurses can be notified of infections and exposures during the day Monday.

Face covering guidelines remain unchanged, and the school district recommends families provide medical masks, especially KN95 masks which are shown to offer more protection against infection, to their children.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center students will still report there. Transportation will be provided on its regular schedule.