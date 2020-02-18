Bow ties made by Salisbury Elementary learners designed to help sheltered dogs and cats find forever homes
Salisbury Elementary learners who participate in the Success by Design program recently completed a project to benefit the Humane League of Lancaster County.
Students made about five dozen bow ties that were donated to the organization. Students hoped that the colorful accessories would help to spur adoptions; the Humane League uses images of the animals, wearing the flashy neckwear, in postings about available animals.
This project is part of Salisbury’s Success by Design, which is run by Pequea Valley school counselor Chris Laudo. Through the program, sixth graders this year are learning about 3D design as well as career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
Students dropped off the bow ties at the Humane League shelter in Lancaster and toured the facility. They also used the day to visit Millersville University and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.