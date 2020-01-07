On Dec. 10, Sacred Heart School presented its annual Christmas tableau, which is a unique telling of the story of the birth of Jesus “through meditation on the joyful mysteries of the Rosary,’’ according to a school news release.
All students participated in the program through singing, dancing, and acting out the circumstances of Jesus’ birth.
The most moving part of this tradition was the gathering of the saints of the past, represented by the students, and the children of the present around the Nativity as a reminder that “God is born for all people and in all times,’’ the release noted.